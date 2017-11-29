This is why Chelsea could sign Aubameyang in January

According to the Daily Mirror, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s relationship with Borussia Dortmund has broken down so much that the Bundesliga club could make him available for transfer in January.
The 28-year-old, who signed from AS Saint-Etienne for £11.7m in 2013, has struggled for form in recent weeks, failing to score in four of his last six league appearances. His attitude off the pitch has been the biggest problem, however, with Aubameyang being suspended for disciplinary reasons.
His teammates are also reportedly unhappy with his behaviour around the training, and the Daily Star have suggested this could see Chelsea capitalising in a few weeks’ time.
The Gabon international has still scored 11 goals in 12 Bundesliga games and 17 from 19 outings in all competitions for Dortmund this season, so his issues haven’t hampered him too much on the pitch it seems.
Nevertheless, the club may call time on his stay at the Westfalenstadion as their relationship is believed to have deteriorated. Chelsea are looking for such a stellar name to lead the line, with summer-signing Alvaro Morata scoring only two league goals since September.
Aubameyang won’t come cheap, however. He’s currently valued at £58m, a fee that match that of Morata’s just months previously. The London club don’t look likely of defending their Premier League title, but they are gunning for success in the Champions League which could be boosted by the arrival of a prolific striker.
Stats from Transfermarkt.