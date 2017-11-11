This is what Roy Hodgson said about Crystal Palace’s alleged £13.5m deal for Arsenal 25-year-old

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has ruled out signing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere in January, reports the Evening Standard. The English international, who is valued at £13.5m, is out of contract in the summer and has yet to put pen to paper on a deal that will see him staying at the Emirates Stadium past next summer.
Palace were one of many clubs believed to be keen on procuring his signature, but Hodgson has played down such talk. He said: “We have never mentioned his name. I work with [sporting director] Dougie Freedman and we talk about potential players and Jack Wilshere’s name has never been mentioned.
“I have got no idea about where the name of Jack Wilshere has come from, so where did you get it from? I will tell you who – his agent.” Wilshere hasn’t stated a desire to leave the Gunners this season, although he’s found his name attached to a number of other clubs regardless. West Ham United have been linked, along with reported interest from Turkey.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has openly stated the 25-year-old needs to earn a new deal by proving his fitness and performing well when given a chance. With only two Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season, while being snubbed by England manager Gareth Southgate, it was suggested he may have to leave the club for first-team football, to boost his international prospects.
However, Hodgson’s comments suggest Wilshere won’t be making a switch to Selhurst Park. With the player’s latest claims that Wenger will afford him the game time to nail down a starting place for Arsenal and resurrect his international career, Wilshere looks set to be staying at the Emirates.