This is the latest manager to turn down the Leicester City job

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has ruled himself out of the running for the Leicester City vacancy, insisting he’s happy with the Clarets and not looking to move, reports the Guardian.
The 46-year-old has been in charge of Burnley since October 2012, presiding over 228 games, and having won promotion twice to the Premier League. His side are currently seventh in the table with as many points as Arsenal and Liverpool after eight games.
Leicester City recently parted company with manager Craig Shakespeare after a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, leaving the Foxes in the relegation zone without a league win in their last six games. Dyche was named as a potential replacement for Shakespeare, along with ex-Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti and former Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce.
However, Dyche has recently spoken out about the rumours, rejecting the idea that he will leave Burnley for Leicester, and says there’s no truth to the speculation. “It was all conjecture. I got a few texts from people telling me they had heard this and that was about to happen but it didn’t go any further,” he revealed.
“I’ve been linked with lots of clubs but that’s what tends to happen if you stay in the same job for five years. It means you have brought a level of success. Promotion and Premier League survival are big markers for a manager – achieve those and you get noticed.”
“We’ve been here before. It’s nice to be recognised for doing well but it doesn’t mean there is any truth in it.” Dyche was also keen to admit him leaving Burnley might be an inevitability in the future, such is the rarity that a manager will be in charge of one club for so long.
“There are no guarantees in this job but there’s usually a moment of truth. There will come a time when people want you out or someone at a bigger concern wants you in. I’m not running away from Burnley, I’ve never said I want to move on, but I can’t say for definite I wouldn’t in the future, because that happens in life. People change jobs,” he added.
It’s hard to see Dyche leaving Burnley given how well they’ve started the new season compared to Leicester. However, the ceiling may be higher with the Midlands club, evident from their 2015/16 Premier League title win and Champions League run in 2016/17 that led them to the quarter-finals.