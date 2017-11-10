This is how much Barcelona bid for Coutinho and how much Liverpool are requesting

According to Sport, Barcelona have made a £105m bid for Liverpool and Brazil attacking-midfielder Philippe Coutinho. The 25-year-old has been a target for the Catalans giants all summer, but Liverpool have resisted all bids that have come their way. It’s believed they’re holding out for closer to £135m.
Coutinho joined Liverpool from Inter Milan in January 2013, for around £12m, and has gone on to score and create 86 goals in 190 games in all competitions. The Brazilian international, boasting 32 caps and eight goals, contributed 20 goals in the Premier League alone last season, and is being targeted heavily by Barca as a result.
Former Liverpool player Luis Suarez recently spoke out about the reported interesting, saying to Mundo Deportivo via Sky Sports: “Obviously he must have (a desire to join Barcelona) because he’s a player who has ambition and any player would want to come to Barca.
“I know him as a person and as a player because I played with him, but everyone knows what Coutinho can contribute. He is a footballer, who today, plays at a very high level.” While Liverpool have resisted bids for Coutinho in the past, the former Inter Milan star has made it clear he wants to leave.
Sky Sports reported that he handed in a transfer request in August, blaming manager Jurgen Klopp for mistreatment. He eventually signed a new deal with Liverpool, keeping him contracted until 2022, but there will be fears that he could take matters into his own hands if Barcelona’s interest continues to be snubbed.
Suarez still believes his head is in the right place, adding: “Despite trying to leave Liverpool he continued helping the team and working. He is demonstrating as a professional who has the ambition to take a step further.”
Coutinho is currently valued at £58.5m, but Liverpool aren’t likely to accept a bid unless it’s double that figure – potentially £100m more than what they paid for him four years ago. Barcelona certainly have the money, after receiving £200m from the Neymar sale, so movement could be made in January.