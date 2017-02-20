Thierry Henry on Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe: He has so much talent

Moanco striker, Kylian Mbappe, has scored seven goals in eight starts, with a further 10 substitute appearances in Ligue 1 so far this term. He is the new big thing in France, and has already been branded as the ‘new Thierry Henry‘.
Henry started his playing career with Monaco, before moving on to play for clubs like Juventus, Arsenal and Barcelona.
The Arsenal legend reveals that he met with the 18-year-old and found the youngster ‘very respectful’ and a quiet guy. Henry ushered heaps of praise on the Frenchman, claiming the player is a great package, who ‘can do what he wants’ with the ball on his feet.
Henry, however does not agree with the onus being placed on the youngster’s shoulders. Instead, he has urged him to be his own player. He wrote in his column:
I’ve met Mbappe and he’s a nice lad with a good head on his shoulders. He is very respectful and quite quiet. But give him the ball and he talks and he isn’t very nice anymore!
He is determined and never gives up. He is the talk of the town and has so much talent. He has skills, goals, assists. He can do what he wants with the ball.
I know people have called him “the new Thierry Henry” but I don’t like those tags. He needs to be him and just be the best he can be.
Premier League giants, Liverpool and Tottenham, are reportedly interested in signing the Monaco striker. There is also an apparent interest from Spain, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid thought to be monitoring his development.
The striker has two years left on his contract and his long-term future at the club is currently unclear. Monaco are desperate to hang on to their precocious talent, and are even planning to hand him a lucrative deal to wad off interest from heavyweight European clubs.