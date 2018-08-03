Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Courtois going nowhere; Chelsea will not sell to Real Madrid this summer

3 August, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, La Liga, Real Madrid, Transfer News & Rumours


Chelsea are set to tell goalkeeper Thibuat Courtois that he will not be sold to Real Madrid this summer.

The Belgium star’s contract runs out at the end of the season and the La Liga club have been trying to secure a cut-price deal for much of this transfer window.

However, the Daily Star has claimed that Chelsea’s failure to find a top-class replacement means they will now insist Courtois sees out the final year of his contract.

“They are not going to sell Courtois,” a club source said.

“Madrid’s offer is peanuts in this current climate and Chelsea have not been able to find a replacement of anywhere near the class of Courtois.”

The 26-year-old has made it know that he wants to return to Spain to be closer to his children, but it now looks like he will have to wait a year before securing his dream move.

Courtois has helped the Blues win the Premier League twice during his time with the club.

He has won over 60 caps for Belgium and played an integral part for the national side as they reached the semi-finals at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

