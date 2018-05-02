Thibaut Courtois will stay “one more year” before leaving, Chelsea tipped to sell this summer

Respected Spanish journalist Jose Ramon de la Morena has claimed Chelsea will be forced to sell Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid this summer.
Speaking on Onda Cero Radio, de la Morena said that Real Madrid will sign a new goalkeeper at the end of the season and Courtois’ refusal to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge will force the Blues to sell.
“It is sure that Real Madrid is going to sign a goalkeeper next season,” he said.
“Courtois has told Chelsea that he is willing to continue one more year to come free to Madrid.
“Chelsea, knowing that, will not have any choice but to transfer because he has told them that he will not renew in any way.
“He’s crazy about coming to Madrid, he has his daughter here.”
Courtois originally joined Chelsea from Belgian club Genk for £8 million in 2011 and was immediately loaned to Atletico Madrid. He helped Atletico win the Europa League in 2012, the Copa del Rey in 2013 and the La Liga title in 2014.
Courtois returned to Chelsea in July 2014 and won the Premier League and League Cup in his first year back in English football.
He added another league title to his collection last season, but he has been repeatedly linked with a move back to Spain.
Courtois has won over 50 caps for Belgium and played at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.