Thibaut Courtois set to sign new deal with Chelsea

The long-running contract saga of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois looks to be coming to an end, according to The Sun.
Speculation over a possible return to La Liga has been rife since Real Madrid showed an interest in Courtois last summer.
Courtois joined Chelsea in 2011 from the Belgian club Genk. With club legend Petr Cech ahead of him in the pecking order, he went on loan to Atletico Madrid to gain experience.
During his time at the Estadio Vicente Calderón, he was a regular ‘between the sticks’ as The Red-and-Whites won the Copa del Rey, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and ultimately a La Liga title. They were also Champions League runner-up to rivals Real.
On returning to Chelsea in 2014. He soon established himself to become the first choice keeper for the West-London club.
Future at Stamford Bridge
Now it seems The 25-year-old Belgian will reject the advances of the Spanish giants, and put pen to paper on an improved deal worth around £200,000 per week, doubling his current salary.
He will not only become the best-paid player at Stamford Bridge (at par with Eden Hazard), but also the best-paid goalkeeper in the world (at par with Manchester United’s David De Gea).
Tying up this deal will be a huge relief for Chelsea fans. Courtois has played a massive part in The Blues clinching two Premier League titles in the past three seasons.