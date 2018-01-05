Thibaut Courtois opens up about his future and Eden Hazard

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois has spoken about the future of his fellow Belgian, as well as his own plans.
Hazard has been repeatedly linked with a move to Real Madrid. The thought of losing the former Lille man has left fans of the West London club nervously waiting for new contract talks to commence.
Courtois himself has also been the subject of speculation linking him with the Spanish giants.
The report quotes the Chelsea goalkeeper on what the impact would be of losing a player of Hazard’s quality. He goes on to compare the detrimental effect it could have on other clubs losing their prized asset.
He said: “Losing a player like Eden would be bad for us, the club. Eden is irreplaceable. With the money he will raise, you can buy five players but none of them will be like Eden. It would be like Barcelona losing Lionel Messi or Real Madrid losing Cristiano Ronaldo”
That goes without saying as the 26-year-old has played a major part in the blues recent success. During the 2014-15 Premier League title victory, he also scooped the coveted PFA player of the year award.
Courtois was also questioned about his own future and contract plans.
He said: “It has just turned the new year, so we will wait a few weeks and then sit around the table. I’m happy at Chelsea and a deal is close. Has it been a distraction? Not for me. I’m just calm and relaxed because I’m tied to Chelsea. Despite the rumours and everything, I am focused on Chelsea and I’m happy here”
Sounds very positive for blues fans. Some supporters have questioned the 25-year old’s form this season. Arguably his best performance came in last night’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates. A string of saves will reassure fans of his ability as Chelsea continue in their pursuit of silverware.
To further the good feeling at Stamford Bridge, Courtois added the pair have discussed their futures with each other.
He said: “Do Eden and I encourage each other to sign? Yes. He will say ‘if you sign, I will sign’ and I say the same to him! I think we are both happy at Chelsea, we both have a good part to play. We have been champions twice in the four seasons I have been here and can have our peak years together at Chelsea.”
No official word from Hazard on the matter and his father’s comments last week will still linger in the minds of Chelsea fans. However, Thibaut Courtois has given an honest account of his situation and his comments about his teammate will go some way to reassure fans at Stamford Bridge.