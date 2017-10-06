Theo Walcott set for Arsenal exit in January, Southampton interested

Arsenal attacker Theo Walcott is expected to leave the club when the transfer window re-opens in January.
Walcott has been in and out of the Arsenal first team for a while now and it is evident that he is no longer a key player for the Gunners. Furthermore, the English attacker is nearing the end of his contract at Emirates.
The 28-year-old has just 18 months left on his current deal and is yet to start in the Premier League this season. Walcott earns around £110,000-a-week right now and Arsenal have no plans to extend his deal.
According to Express, Arsenal plan to sell him during the January transfer window and his former club Southampton are interested in his services. The Saints are prepared to part with a sum of £12-15m for the player who came through their youth system. Southampton have struggled to score goals this season and the arrival of Walcott could make a huge difference for them this season.
Walcott has scored 107 goals in 388 appearances for the Gunners so far and the likes of Everton and West Ham are monitoring his situation as well.
It will be interesting to see which club makes the first move in January. Despite his limitations, Walcott would be a very good addition to any midtable side. Also, his current contract situation means that he can be signed on a bargain this season.