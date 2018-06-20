Theo Walcott sends message to Jack Wilshere on Twitter

Everton forward Theo Walcott has posted an emotional message to his former club teammate Jack Wilshere on social networking site Twitter.
Wilshere has confirmed that he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month.
Walcott, who played with Wilshere at Arsenal and for the England national team, has wished him all the success for the future. He added that the two have shared “fantastic” memories both on and off the pitch and that he is excited to see his next move.
Wishing you all the success for future. So many fantastic memories on and off the pitch – excited for you for what’s next @JackWilshere pic.twitter.com/uJWCZeYOMG
The 26-year-old made his Gunners debut in 2008 and has made 197 first-team appearances
However, following the arrival of new manager Unai Emery, his future was in doubt and he said that he will have to leave the club due to footballing reasons.
Wilshere was heavily linked with a move to Everton when Sam Allardyce was in charge, and it remains to be seen whether Marco Silva makes a move for him given he will be available on a free transfer.
Everton fans have urged Walcott on Twitter to pursue his friend to join him at Goodison Park in the summer. Here are some of the selected tweets:
