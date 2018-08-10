Theo Walcott reacts to Everton’s deadline day transfer activities on Twitter

Everton remained extremely busy with transfer activities on Thursday with Marco Silva bringing in three new faces before the 5 pm deadline.
Theo Walcott, who joined the Toffees in the January transfer window, shared his excitement with the club’s latest transfer activities on social networking site Twitter.
Good #DeadLineDay for the club. Looking forward to meeting the lads 💙⚽️ @Everton pic.twitter.com/mQPWjKTxJb
— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) August 9, 2018
Everton signed Brazilian winger Bernard who penned a four-year contract with the Toffees. The 25-year-old was a free agent and Everton moved in quickly ahead of potential suitors for his signature.
Bernand, who can operate on either wing as well as fit in in the number 10 role, is a terrific signing for the club and would add significant depth and quality to the side.
Silva also did well to pull off a deal for Yerry Mina who was also a reported target of Manchester United. The Barcelona defender was heavily linked with a move to the Merseyside club throughout the summer, and in the end, they did manage to get his signature over the dotted lines.
Mina agreed a permanent deal worth £27.2m (€30.25m) rising to £28.5m (€31.75m). He has signed a five-year deal at Everton, while Barca have inserted a buy-back option for the Colombian international, according to Sky Sports.
The Colombian was not the only Barcelona player to have moved to the Premier League club – he was joined by midfielder Andre Gomes who arrived on a season-long loan deal from the Catalan giants.
According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Everton have also agreed a loan deal for Kurt Zouma, and the club is expecting to finalise his move on Friday.
Along with Richarlison, there will be a big competition for places in the attacking department, and Walcott is expected to play a major role for the club this season.