Theo Walcott posts message on Twitter after Everton defeat

25 February, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Site News

Everton’s poor away form continues after the Toffees lost 1-0 against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday in the Premier League.

Sam Allardyce has done well since his appointment, but Everton’s recent form is a big concern, with the Merseyside club managing only two wins in their last 10 games.

Troy Deeney’s second half goal made the difference between the two clubs. It was Deeney’s first goal from open play all season as he smashed a shot into the roof of the net.

Everton have won once away from home in the Premier League under Allardyce, but the manner of the defeat at Watford is indeed frustrating.

January signing Theo Walcott took to social networking site Twitter to express his disappointment after the game. He tweeted:

Everton managed only two shots on target in the entire game, and had only 46% of possession. The Toffees fans responded to Watcott’s tweet, and let him know that his performance was one of the positives from the game.

