Theo Walcott posts message on Twitter after Everton defeat

Everton’s poor away form continues after the Toffees lost 1-0 against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday in the Premier League.
Sam Allardyce has done well since his appointment, but Everton’s recent form is a big concern, with the Merseyside club managing only two wins in their last 10 games.
Troy Deeney’s second half goal made the difference between the two clubs. It was Deeney’s first goal from open play all season as he smashed a shot into the roof of the net.
Everton have won once away from home in the Premier League under Allardyce, but the manner of the defeat at Watford is indeed frustrating.
January signing Theo Walcott took to social networking site Twitter to express his disappointment after the game. He tweeted:
Really disappointing result and we all need to stick together and bounce back quickly. Thank you to all the @Everton fans who travelled. pic.twitter.com/JngQFFjAUp
— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) February 24, 2018
Everton managed only two shots on target in the entire game, and had only 46% of possession. The Toffees fans responded to Watcott’s tweet, and let him know that his performance was one of the positives from the game.
You’re a good player & I’m glad you’re at EFC. But we’ve seen too many displays like today all season & we’ve had enough of rallying cries & how we ‘need to stick together’. Too many of your teammates are not good for Everton FC & I’m afraid your manager isn’t good enough either.
— UpperGwladysBlue (@UpperGwladysBlu) February 24, 2018
We’ve got some players Theo that the rest of team are carrying. A good 30% of the team don’t care about everton so long as they pick up their wages. And a manager who hasn’t a sodding clue about Everton or their history. So long as we get to 40 points and we’re safe = £ bonus.
— Peter Mccarten (@peter_mccarten) February 25, 2018
Unlucky Theo, well done to you and @JPickford1 on giving ur shirt to the fans and clapping us instead of hiding at the half way line like everyone else 💙
— Christopher Nixon (@Chrisnixon1878) February 24, 2018
You’re not too blame but we have heard this paragraph for far too long now from your new team metes. Not good enough
— neil bowman (@nezbomb86) February 24, 2018
Love you Theo! You show heart week in week out!
— Nathan Catherall (@nathancatherall) February 25, 2018
Crack on theo let’s get that 7th spot. Next year will be different
— Alexander Hinds (@Hinds_Bean) February 24, 2018
I thought yourself , Niasse , Davis , Gylfi , T defence , all had great games today in a difficult situation.. I am glad we have your quality in outmr side & under a better manager will shine.. keep t faith with EFC xxx
— Chloe-Louise (@chloewil82) February 24, 2018