Walcott completes Everton medical, move set to be finalised today

Everton are set to complete the signing of Theo Walcott later today.
The England winger arrived in Merseyside for talks yesterday afternoon. Walcott has completed his medical with the club as well.
According to reports, Everton have offered him a lucrative financial package worth around £110,000 a week. Furthermore, the Toffees will pay around £25m for the 28-year-old forward.
The report adds that the likes of West Ham wanted to sign the player as well but he chose to join Everton instead.
Walcott is desperate to play for England in the World Cup and in order for that to happen; he will have to play regularly at club level. The 28-year-old has not started a League game for Arsenal in a year and it is best for him to move on.
Everton have already signed Cenk Tosun this month and Allardyce will continue to build his new-look front line with the addition of Walcott.
The Arsenal star will add pace, flair and goals to Everton’s attack as the Toffees chase a top eight finish this season.
Despite his inconsistencies, Walcott has all the tools to become a top-class midtable player. Also, Walcott has a lot of experience in the Premier League and he is likely to make an immediate impact.