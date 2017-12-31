The curious case of Jose Mourinho: Man Utd boss needs a break

What has happened to Jose Mourinho? Where has the wit and charisma gone?

A dismal display saw the red half of Manchester bow out of the Carabao Cup to lower league opposition, and all at a time when their Noisy neighbours across town keep going like an unstoppable juggernaut.

As a Chelsea fan, I personally have huge admiration for Jose Mourinho. He led my beloved blues to three Premier League titles over two spells at Stamford Bridge. The former Porto man was also at the helm to lead the blues to three League Cups and an FA Cup triumph.

To some, he does appear to take on the guise of a certain condiment… Marmite. Yes, you either love him or hate him.

Now, although I am obviously a little blinkered due to my footballing allegiances, and don’t wish to sound like a sour Chelsea fan, I do honestly feel that the man who has tasted Champions League success for 2 different clubs, isn’t the man he used to be.

Whether it’s a minority or not, the Stretford End faithful do not seem happy with the tactical side of the current set up at Old Trafford. ‘Isn’t it all about the points though’ others will argue, as Manchester United currently sit 3rd in the Premier League, and have progressed in the and Champions League. Chants of “Park the bus, park the bus, Man United” does show a comical reaction to the media outpour though.

That’s not to say last season’s success is a distant memory. Nonetheless, football fans can be fickle as we all know.

Jose was often berated for his press conferences during his time in West London. His sharp wit and charisma was there to see from the moment he uttered the words “I am a European Champion and I think I’m a special one”