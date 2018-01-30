‘Talking with my new teammate. Welcome in the club’- Alexandre Lacazette sends Arsenal fans into a frenzy on Twitter

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette inadvertently got supporters very excited about the possibility of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing, after posting a tweet about his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who recently joined from Manchester United.
Talking with my New team mate Welcome in the club @HenrikhMkh !!
Discussion avec mon nouveau coéquipier
Bienvenue au club 🤙🏾
🧔🏾👨🏻 #Arsenal #Coyg pic.twitter.com/9oVGf8JktJ
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) January 29, 2018
The innocent tweet garnered quite a response from supporters, some of whom photoshopped the picture to include Aubameyang, while others were hoping Lacazette was welcoming the Gabon international rather than Mkhitaryan.
Soon he will be ur new team mate aswell 😉 pic.twitter.com/4Pis0f5Z3O
— ℛℯᗩℭȶɀ (Daenerys 💝) (@RReactz) January 29, 2018
Fixed. pic.twitter.com/56EP16nJmD
— Mike (@afc4life_uk) January 29, 2018
Get ready to welcome another pic.twitter.com/knis4952KD
— Manny ♠️ (@Blacazette) January 29, 2018
Arsenal fans are right to be excited, as it seems Aubameyang is on his way to London to sign for the Gunners, but no deal has been confirmed yet.
Olivier Giroud’s future remains in the air, having been linked with Dortmund and Chelsea recently, but he does look likely to be moved on as some part of this deal – having previously been mentioned as a Michy Batshuayi replacement, who was joining Dortmund after Aubameyang left.
Arsene Wenger deserves a lot of credit for pulling off such a coup after losing Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott. Not many other managers would consider letting three goalscorers leave the club in the January transfer window, but if it means Aubameyang coming as a result, fans will be happy.
The prospect of an attacking quartet featuring Lacazette, Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil could well get the Gunners back into the top-four of the Premier League this season. Arsenal currently sit sixth in the table, five points adrift of the Champions League spots.
With the winter window set to close tomorrow night, Lacazette could be welcoming another former Dortmund star sooner rather than later.
