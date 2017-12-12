Swansea vs Manchester City Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Swansea vs Manchester City
English Premier League 2017/18
13th December, 19:45 pm BST
Liberty Stadium, Swansea
Live Stream: Watch Swansea vs Manchester City live on NBCSN
Swansea vs Manchester City Preview
Swansea host Manchester City in the Premier League this midweek and the Swans will be motivated after ending their winless run of seven matches against West Brom at the weekend.
Paul Clement will be hoping to guide his side to safety this season and in order for that to happen, the Swans will have to deliver in the home games.
Having said that, Manchester City are unplayable right now and this will be a very tough game for Swansea.
The Etihad outfit are high on confidence after winning the Manchester Derby. They are 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League and have won 14 matches in a row.
City will be hoping to extend their fine run of form with a big win here. However, this could be a tricky fixture and the away side will have to be careful.
Swansea vs Manchester City Team News
Kyle Bartley is the only injury worry for the home side.
Manchester City will be without Stones, Kompany and Mendy here.
Predicted Swansea Starting Lineup (4-5-1): Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Ayew, Fer, Mesa, Ki, Routledge; Bony
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Mangala, Delph; De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho; Sane, Aguero, Sterling
Swansea vs Manchester City Betting Tips
Manchester City have won their last 14 matches in the Premier League. They have also won 8 of their last 9 matches against Swansea in all competitions. Bet on the away side to win here.
Manchester City have scored at least 2 goals in their last 9 matches in the Premier League. They have also scored at least 2 goals in 8 of their last 9 matches against Swansea in all competitions. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Swansea vs Manchester City Prediction
Swansea are well out of their depth here and this should be another comfortable outing for the visitors.
Manchester City are in breathtaking form and Swansea are in for a tough time here.
Swansea 0-3 Manchester City