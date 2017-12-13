Swansea vs Manchester City Confirmed Starting Lineups

Swansea host Manchester City in the Premier League tonight and the Welsh outfit will be looking to build on their recent win over WBA.
Paul Clement’s side are fighting for survival and they are unlikely to roll over for Manchester City here.
This is likely to be a good contest but there is no doubt that the visitors will emerge victorious. Swansea are simply out of their depth against City.
Pep Guardiola’s men are in unstoppable form right now and Swansea will need a major slice of luck to get anything here. Manchester City are full of confidence heading into this one. They have won 15 of their 16 Premier League games so far this season.
City will be looking for a big win here and they should be able to get it with ease.
The home side will be without the services of Kyle Bartley here.
Meanwhile, Manchester City will be without three of their best defenders in Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Benjamin Mendy.
However, Swansea do not have the attacking prowess to trouble the second string City backline here.
COME ON CITY!!! 🔵⚪️
Your @HaysWorldwide City team! #swansvcity pic.twitter.com/QDyVymwB1P
— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 13, 2017
CITY XI | Ederson, Danilo, Sterling, Aguero, Mangala, De Bruyne, Delph, Silva (C), Fernandinho, Otamendi #swansvcity
— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 13, 2017
Manchester City have decided to drop the free scoring Gabriel Jesus for this game. It will be interesting to see how the Etihad outfit perform in his absence here.
Just the 1️⃣ change for the #Swans this evening…
Here’s how we will line up against @ManCity: pic.twitter.com/0WFyUcMGmc
— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 13, 2017