Swansea submit £18m bid for West Ham’s Andre Ayew

Swansea are looking to improve their attacking options this month by signing Andre Ayew from West Ham.
The 28-year-old has failed to make an impression on Moyes so far and the Hammers are prepared to let him leave for the right price.
Sky Sports claim that Swansea have made a club record £18m bid (having previously paid £15m to sign Borja Baston) for their former player but West Ham will hold out for £20m.
It will be interesting to see whether the Swans increase their offer for Ayew now. The clubs aren’t too far apart in their valuation and therefore a compromise could be reached soon.
Ayew was a star at Swansea before he joined the Hammers 18 months ago. A return to his former club could kick-start his career.
The report from Sky Sports adds that West Ham are interested in signing the Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng and therefore they are willing to include the player in a deal for Ayew.
Swansea are fighting relegation right now and they are in desperate need of reinforcements. Someone like Ayew could definitely save their season if the deal goes through.