Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie wants to join Leeds United

Leeds United are expected to sign Oliver McBurnie from Premier League side Swansea City at the end of this season.
The 21-year-old striker has been on loan at Barnsley this season and he wants to join his boyhood club Leeds United. Swansea City are keen on keeping him at the club but the player wants out.
As per the reports, McBurnie will turn down a new deal at Swansea City. Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal wants to keep the 21-year old at Liberty Stadium next season.
Reports add that Leeds United are not the only club after McBurnie and the likes of Derby and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in the highly rated forward as well.
McBurnie earned a Scotland call-up for last month’s friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary. It will be interesting to see whether he gets regular game time at Leeds United next year.
The Whites have had a season to forget and they will be looking to strengthen their squad in the summer. McBurnie might struggle to hold down a regular starting berth if a new forward comes in.