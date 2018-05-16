Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Swansea set to sign Liverpool’s Yan Dhanda

16 May, 2018 English Premier League, Liverpool, Swansea, Transfer News & Rumours

Swansea are expected to sign Yan Dhanda from Liverpool this Friday.

According to reports, the midfielder was offered a new deal at Anfield but he chose to turn it down because of fierce competition in his position.

The 19-year-old is very highly rated by the academy staff at Liverpool and the fans will be very disappointed to see him leave on a free transfer.

The Welsh club are looking to rebuild their side following relegation and Dhanda will be their first signing of a new era.

Swansea will pay Liverpool a compensation fee of around £100,000. The Reds have asked for a 20 percent sell-on clause to be inserted in his contract.

Liverpool paid around £500,000 for the player in 2013 and the England U17 international has been a key member of Liverpool’s U23 squad this season.

He managed to score a last-minute winner against Manchester City and grabbed two goals in the 5-1 win over Chelsea in Premier Two.

Leeds United were interested in signing the midfielder as well but Swansea have offered him the chance to be a part of their first team squad for next season. His excellent technique and composure on the ball should help him to fit into Swansea’s style of football with ease.

