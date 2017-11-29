Swansea odds-on favourites to sign Dominic Solanke

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke has been linked with a January move away from the club.
The former Chelsea youth star is struggling to get regular first-team football at Anfield and he has played just 85 minutes this season.
Earlier this week, Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce criticised Liverpool’s misuse of the player and urged the big clubs to loan their talented young players instead of keeping them on the bench.
According to Ladbrokes, Swansea are favourites to sign the player in January.
Paul Clement’s men have struggled to score goals this season and signing Solanke would be a wise move. The former Chelsea player could be lethal alongside Tammy Abraham. Both players have played together for England as well as Chelsea and they complement each other well.
Furthermore, Clement will know all about Solanke due to his connections at Stamford Bridge.
It will be interesting to see whether the Welsh outfit make an official offer for the player now. There is no way Liverpool would sanction a permanent move right now and therefore a loan deal is the only option for the Swans.
Solanke should not object to the move either. He needs to play week in week out to continue his development and Swansea could provide him with the ideal environment.