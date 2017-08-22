Swansea interested in signing PSV Eindhoven defender, Clucas deal near

Swansea City are interested in signing Colombian international defender Santiago Arias from PSV Eindhoven.
The 25-year-old joined Sporting Lisbon in 2011, before moving to the Dutch side two years later.
Arias was part of the PSV Eindhoven side that won consecutive Eredivisie titles in 2014/15 2015/16.
He has represented his country 32 times, making his debut in a 2-1 win against Paraguay back in 2013.
City are also close to completing the £16.5 million signing of Hull midfielder Sam Clucas, with the transfer expected to be completed within the next 48 hours.
Clucas is due to have a medical in South Wales on Wednesday, following Swansea’s Carabao Cup tie at MK Dons on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old was one of Hull’s leading lights last season as the Tigers were relegated from the Premier League.
Clucas did not play in Hull’s 2-1 defeat at QPR over the weekend, after news of Swansea’s interest emerged.
Swansea boss Paul Clement has been eager to add to his squad following the £45 million sale of Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton.
“We knew the moment Gylfi went that we would need to strengthen,” Clement told Swansea’s official website.
“When you haven’t got Gylfi, you haven’t got Fernando Llorente and you haven’t got Ki Sung-Yueng, who did well for us at the end of last season, then of course we are weaker.
“We have still got a good squad, but absolutely we need more quality players to come in so we have a chance of being competitive this season.”