Swansea favourite to sign Tom James but should he move to Celtic instead?

According to reports from the Daily Record, Scottish Champions Celtic are keeping close tabs on Yeovil youngster Tom James.
The 21-year-old impressed heavily in Yeovil’s FA Cup defeat against Manchester United in January, and his impressive form this season hasn’t gone unnoticed.
The youngster moved to the Glovers on a free transfer from Cardiff City in the January transfer window, and his performances have caught the attention of several Premier League clubs including Bournemouth and Swansea City.
According to a recent report from the Independent, Swansea have been closely following the right back’s recent progress and are emerging as favourites to sign him in the summer.
He has become an important part of Darren Way’s first team, and has two seasons remaining on his Yeovil contract.
However, he should consider making a move to Celtic instead. Brendan Rodgers has developed a strong reputation of nurturing young talents, and he would benefit largely under his guidance.
He is versatile and can play anywhere across the back four, and is exactly the kind of player Celtic base their transfer policies around.
James may not play week in week out at Parkhead, but he will be in a club that breeds winning mentality among the players. Plus, there is the lure of playing in the Champions League as well.
He would cost less than £500,000 as a down payment and therefore is well within Celtic’s range. James could be a long-term successor to Mikael Lustig and therefore a move to Celtic makes more sense for him.