Swansea eyeing up a move for West Ham’s Diafra Sakho

Swansea are looking to add to their attack this month and the Welsh outfit have identified West Ham’s Diafra Sakho as a target.
The West Ham forward is keen on a move away from the club and Carlos Carvalhal is looking to provide him with an exit route if reports are to be believed. Despite having a reasonable good goalscoring ratio, Sakho has not started a single Premier League game this season.
Carvalhal is looking to add some creativity and firepower to his attack and the manager has vowed to target players who are hungry to prove themselves and are out of favour at their clubs. Sakho certainly fits the profile.
The report from Guardian adds that Swansea are interested in re-signing Andre Ayew as well but they will not be able to afford the Ghanaian’s salary at West Ham.
It will be interesting to see whether Swansea submit an official bid for Diafra Sakho now. The 28-year-old would be a solid addition for Swansea and his goals could take them to safety this season.
West Ham will want to get rid of their fringe players but selling Sakho to a relegation rival might not be an attractive option for them.
Furthermore, West Ham have been linked with the likes of Mawson and Ki in the last few weeks but Swansea will not want to lose two key players at this stage of the season.