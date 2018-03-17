Blog Competitions FA Cup Swansea City vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

17 March, 2018 FA Cup, Swansea, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur visit Swansea City on Saturday aiming to progress to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The competition remains Spurs best chance to end their decade-long wait for silverware, with Manchester City, Liverpool and holders Arsenal already eliminated, while the Swans remain in a Premier League relegation dogfight.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to guide Spurs to back-to-back semi-finals for the first time since the FA Cup-winning side of 1981 and 1982.

Both sides needed replays to reach the quarter-finals, with Swansea defeating Sheffield Wednesday and Tottenham seeing off Rochdale.

Spurs won 2-0 at Swansea in the league back in January and they are strongly fancied to make it through to last four of the FA Cup.

Swansea are priced at 7/1 to win the game, with Spurs on offer at 4/9. The draw is available at 10/3.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

