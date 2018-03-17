Swansea City vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur visit Swansea City on Saturday aiming to progress to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
The competition remains Spurs best chance to end their decade-long wait for silverware, with Manchester City, Liverpool and holders Arsenal already eliminated, while the Swans remain in a Premier League relegation dogfight.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to guide Spurs to back-to-back semi-finals for the first time since the FA Cup-winning side of 1981 and 1982.
Both sides needed replays to reach the quarter-finals, with Swansea defeating Sheffield Wednesday and Tottenham seeing off Rochdale.
Spurs won 2-0 at Swansea in the league back in January and they are strongly fancied to make it through to last four of the FA Cup.
Swansea are priced at 7/1 to win the game, with Spurs on offer at 4/9. The draw is available at 10/3.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Let's do this! 👊
⬇️ Today's team for #SWATOT ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4qL4KyPRuS
— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) March 17, 2018
#THFC: Vorm, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen (C), Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Lamela, Eriksen, Lucas, Son. #COYS pic.twitter.com/gek6hB0wb7
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 17, 2018