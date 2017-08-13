Swansea City swoop in for West Brom winger

Swansea City are closing in on West Bromwich Albion winger Nacer Chadli in a deal that is believed to be in the region of £15 million, according to the Daily Mirror.
Chadli has apparently fallen out with West Brom manager Tony Pulis and was on the bench for The Baggies’ opening day win over AFC Bournemouth.
The Mirror believes that signing will quicken Gylfi Sigurdsson’s reported £50 million switch to Everton. The Iceland international has been linked with a move to Merseyside all summer and Swansea boss Paul Clement is desperate to spend the money his departure would bring in on new additions to augment his attack.
Sigurdsson’s long running transfer saga has been both a cause of distraction and frustration at the Liberty Stadium and with the player desperate to join Everton, Clement wants this deal to go through as soon as possible so the Welsh club could focus on their own summer transfers.
The report says that Swansea have “held talks” with West Brom over Chadli. The 28-year-old Belgian international arrived at The Hawthorns in 2016 from Tottenham Hotspur where he spent three seasons.