Swansea City lining up £13m transfer deal to sign Manchester City striker

Manchester City have informed Swansea City that they will have to pay £13 million in their bid to resign striker Wilfried Bony.
Swansea are keen to bolster Paul Clement’s attacking options ahead of the manager’s first full season in-charge of the club and could be prepared to fork out £13 million to bring the Ivorian striker back to the Liberty Stadium this summer.
Manchester City have already rejected Swans’ opening bid of £10 million as the Premier League giants seek to recoup as much cash as possible from the £28 million transfer fee they paid in January 2015.
Since arriving from the Liberty Stadium, Bony has scored just 10 goals for the Citizens with very few and far first team opportunities and is ready to quit the club this month in search of regular first team football.
The 28-year-old, who spent the entire last campaign away on loan at Stoke City, has also attracted interest from Turkish giants Besiktas and Fenerbahce but the striker reportedly prefers to continue playing in the Premier League.
Bony has also been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League but Swansea remain confident of resigning the Ivorian International, who has two years left on his contract with Manchester City.
The Swans are reportedly willing to meet City’s £13 million valuation for the established striker but Bony’s £120,000-a-week wage demands could be a huge tumbling block in a potential transfer move this summer.
With Gylfi Sigurdsson likely to join Everton in a reported £45 million deal, Swansea are also at the risk of losing their last season’s top scorer Fernando Llorente, who is targeted by a host of clubs including Premier League champions Chelsea.