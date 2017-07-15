Swansea City issue ‘tapping up’ warning to Everton over Gylfi Sigurdsson

Swansea City says the club will “not be bullied” and issued a “tapping up” warning to Everton over Gylfi Sigurdsson.
The Merseyside club are keen on securing the services of the midfielder, who moved to the Liberty Stadium from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014. He has established himself as a key figure at Swansea since arriving in Wales.
Sigurdsson’s impressive display last season has seen him attract interest from Leicester City and Ronald Koeman’s side, according to the Liverpool Echo. The Foxes’ £40 million has already been rejected by Swansea.
The Icelandic international decided against travelling with his current employers to the United States for the pre-season tour. Swansea have issued a warning to the player and any potential suitors and urged Sigurdsson to join his teammates in the US.
“We are disappointed Gylfi has taken the decision not to join his teammates in America where they are working with the coaching staff to prepare for the upcoming season,” a statement read.
“At this time we have not received an offer from any club which represents a fair valuation of Gylfi given his importance to our club.
“As we have stated, we will not be bullied or forced into a decision until a club meets our valuation of the player, no matter whether they believe they have an agreement with the player.
“Any such agreement would obviously be in contravention of Premier League legislation. We have the ultimate respect for Gylfi as a person and a player and we are optimistic that he will reconsider his decision and join his teammates.”
The midfielder is keen on making a switch to Everton in the summer transfer window, despite interest from Leicester. Swansea have warned the Goodison Park outfit that they may face a similar fate as their neighbours Liverpool, who were warned by the Premier League for tapping up Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.
If the reports are to be believed, the Dutchman was keen on joining Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. However, after the Saints brought the issue to the Premier League, Liverpool issued a public apology on their official website.