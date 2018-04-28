Swansea City vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea visit Swansea City on Saturday aiming to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive.
The Blues have narrowed the gap to Tottenham Hotspur to five points with four games to play and a victory in South Wales would crank up the pressure on their London rivals.
Spurs are not in action until Monday, but they will fancy their chances of picking up three points against Watford.
Chelsea dominated when the two sides met at Stamford Bridge back in November, although they only had Antonio Rudiger’s 55th minute goal to show for their efforts.
Swansea head into the game 17th in the Premier League, four points above the relegation zone with four games remaining.
Chelsea have lost just two of their last 15 meetings with Swansea and are favourites to improve that record on Sunday.
Swansea are priced at 6/1 to win the game, with Chelsea available at 1/2 and the draw on offer at 3/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
📋 Here's how we'll line up against @ChelseaFC…#SWACHE pic.twitter.com/4v3YqSGH8U
— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 28, 2018
Chelsea team: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger; Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Emerson; Hazard, Giroud.
Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Zappacosta, Barkley, Pedro, Willian, Morata. #SWACHE pic.twitter.com/3nKOIQdnMz
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 28, 2018