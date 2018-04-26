Swansea City vs Chelsea injury update & predicted line-ups

Chelsea are still chasing fourth place in the Premier League as they travel to face Swansea City this weekend.
The Blues are five points behind Tottenham Hotspur with four games to play and a victory on Saturday would crank up the pressure on their London rivals.
Spurs are not in action until Monday, although they will fancy their chances of picking up three points against Watford.
Olivier Giroud impressed in last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Southampton and should keep his place in Chelsea’s starting XI.
Marcos Alonso will serve the second game of his three-match ban, while David Luiz, Danny Drinkwater and Ethan Ampadu are out injured.
Swansea are hopeful that Luciano Narsingh and Federica Fernandez will be fit, but Wilfried Bony, Leroy Fer and Renato Sanches remain on the sidelines.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Swansea: Fabianski; Naughton, Van der Hoorn, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Ayew, King, Ki, Carroll; Ayew.
Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger; Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Emerson; Willian, Giroud, Hazard.
Odds: Swansea 6/1, Chelsea 1/2, Draw 3/1.