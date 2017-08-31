Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Swansea boss happy with Sanches loan deal, Bony set to follow

Swansea boss Paul Clement says he’s delighted to have signed Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches on loan.

The 20-year-old arrives at the Liberty stadium on a season-long deal to link-up once again with Clement, who previously worked with the Sanches during his time as assistant to Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern.

Sanches played a key role in Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph, but has struggled to establish himself at the Allianz Arena after joining the club from Benfica last summer.

Clement said: “I first contacted Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who is chief executive at Bayern Munich, early in the summer.

“They felt Swansea was a place he could be coached and developed – and where he would play more regularly.

“I’d like to thank Karl and Carlo for showing their trust in the club and myself as a coach by allowing Sanches to come.

“I’m sure he will get a warm Welsh welcome next week and we wish him great success with this.”

Clement is also set to add striker Wilfried Bony to his squad, after agreeing a £12 million fee with Manchester City.

