Swansea are in advanced talks with West Ham for Andre Ayew

Swansea are hoping to conclude a deal for Andre Ayew before the transfer window closes.
According to Wales Online, the Swans are closing in on the transfer and they will have to pay a club record fee to sign the West Ham attacker.
West Ham paid £20.5m for Ayew in the summer of 2016 and the Hammers are looking to recoup most of that now.
Apparently, the Hammers are keen on signing Ki but Swansea are not interested in selling their star midfielder at this stage of the season. Ki is out of contract in the summer but Swansea are willing to lose him for free in the summer rather than weakening the squad now.
Ayew has not been a starter for West Ham this season and a return to Swansea would be ideal for him. The 28-year-old was a fan favourite during his time at the Welsh club and a move back to Swansea will help kick-start his career.
Carlos Carvalhal has done an amazing job since taking over and he will be hoping to add to his squad today in order to improve his team’s chances of beating the drop.
Swansea picked up a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Arsenal last night. The Welsh outfit managed to beat Liverpool earlier this month as well.