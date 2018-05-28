Sven Mislintat ‘close to signing’ Sokratis who is ‘eager to join Arsenal’

According to the Independent, Arsenal’s Head of Recruitment Sven Mislintat is ‘close to signing’ Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos this summer, with the experienced centre-back ‘eager to join’ the Gunners.
Mislintat is reportedly overhauling the Arsenal defence ahead of next season, after they conceded 51 goals in 38 Premier League games in 2017/18. The Gunners are Per Mertesacker to retirement – he will become Head of Academy. Laurent Koscielny may no longer hold down a starting place due to his chronic achilles injury.
As a result, the Gunners needed experience and Sokratis was the ideal attainable solution. The 29-year-old had one year remaining on his deal with Dortmund and has opted to switch to the Emirates for a fee of around £16m. He joined the Bundesliga giants from Werder Bremen in 2013 and has gone on to make 198 appearances in all competitions.
Sokratis remained a regular up to last season, making 43 appearances across the board as Dortmund finished fourth in the Bundesliga, while bowing out of the Champions League at the group stages and the Europa League in the last-16. Dortmund’s woes last season may have been behind the Greek international’s decision to leave.
Mislintat will take a lot of credit for getting this deal over the line, however, as the Head of Recruitment has made bolstering the defence with experienced heads a priority to ensure Arsenal get back into the Champions League and stop being an easy side for teams to run over.
