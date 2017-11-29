Sunderland lining up move for Newcastle midfielder Alex Gilliead

Sunderland are thought to be interested in signing the highly talented Newcastle winger Alex Gilliead.
The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Bradford City and he has been a key player for the League One side so far this season.
According to reports, Sunderland, Hull City and Millwall are interested in securing Gilliead’s services in January. Scouts from all three clubs have watched the player closely in the recent weeks.
Sunderland are in a crisis right now and Coleman is in desperate need of new signings. However, signing someone from their bitter rivals will be complicated.
Newcastle might not want to sanction the transfer given the bitterness between the two clubs. However, should the Black Cats manage to pull it off, it would be a cracking signing.
Coleman is aware of Sunderland’s limited resources and he is willing to make most of the loan market in order to strengthen his side in January.
It will be interesting to see what happens if the Black Cats make a loan offer for Gilliead in January. The towering winger has been sensational in League One so far and he has the ability to make the step up to the Championship.
Bradford will not want to lose the player midway through the season but they will be powerless if Sunderland can convince Newcastle and Gilliead.