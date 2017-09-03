Sunderland eye move for Domagoj Vida

According to reports from Turkish website Milliyet, Sunderland are plotting a smart move to sign Dynamo Kiev defender Domagoj Vida, during the January transfer window.
The Black Cats have undergone a massive rebuilding project this summer, with Simon Grayson making wholesome changes to the squad following their demotion to the Championship.
With funds not available in plenty for Grayson, he has signed players either on loan or on a cut-price deal.
Sunderland added Marc Wilson on the deadline day to bolster their defence, and the club managed to hold on to Lamine Kone as well.
However, it seems Grayson is still looking to add an experienced central defender, and could make a move for Vida in January.
The 28-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of 2017, which means he will be available on a free transfer.
The Croatian, who has made 50 appearances for his country till date, scored against Kosovo on Sunday afternoon.
He joined Kiev from Dinamo Zagreb in 2013, and has made over 100 appearances for the club. The report adds that Besiktas, the Turkish champions, are also interested in his signature.