Stoke vs Liverpool Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Stoke vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2016/17
8th April, 15:00 pm BST
Bet365 Stadium, Stoke
Live Stream: Watch Stoke vs Liverpool live on NBC Sports (US)
Stoke Team News & Preview
Stoke are going through a crisis right now and Mark Hughes is under a lot of pressure to turn it around.
The home side are heading into this game on the back of three consecutive defeats. They are winless in five of their last six league games.
Butland and Ireland are ruled out for the home side.
Predicted Stoke Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, Indi, Pieters; Adam, Cameron; Sobhi, Allen, Arnautovic; Berahino
Liverpool Team News & Preview
Liverpool will be disappointed with their 2-2 draw against Bournemouth earlier this week.
The Reds need a win here to keep up with Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City in the race for a top-four finish.
The away side will be without Henderson, Lallana, Mane, Ings, Ejaria and Coutinho for this game. Daniel Sturridge has only just returned to training and is not expected to start here.
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum; Origi, Firmino, Woodburn
Stoke vs Liverpool Key Stats
Stoke have lost their last 3 matches in the Premier League.
Liverpool are undefeated in their last 5 matches in the Premier League.
Liverpool have won three of the last four visits to the Potters.
Liverpool have scored 8 goals in their last two matches against Stoke City.
Stoke vs Liverpool Betting Tips
Liverpool have scored a fair few goals against Stoke in their last few meetings. Over 2.5 goals seem likely here.
Liverpool have been hard to beat lately and they have a very good record away to Stoke. Bet on the away side to win this weekend.
Stoke vs Liverpool Prediction
Liverpool are the better side and will be favourites to win here. Stoke are in very poor form and will need to improve significantly in order to trouble Jurgen Klopp’s men.
However, injuries to key players and their defensive issues have made the Reds vulnerable and this could be a tricky outing for them. It should be a close contest but eventually the away side should be able to pick up the win.
Stoke 1-2 Liverpool