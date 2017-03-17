Stoke vs Chelsea Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Stoke vs Chelsea
English Premier League 2016/17
18th March, 15:00 pm BST
Bet365 Stadium, Stoke
Live Stream: Watch Stoke vs Chelsea live on NBCSN
Stoke Team News & Preview
Stoke City host Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend and the Potters will look to extend their impressive home form here.
Mark Hughes’ men managed to grind out a 0-0 draw against Manchester City in their last outing and will be confident of getting a result here. Stoke have a good home record against Chelsea. The Blues have failed to win three of their last four meetings against the Potters.
Furthermore, Stoke City are on an eight-match unbeaten run in the league at the Bet365 Stadium.
Stephen Ireland and Jack Butland are both out for the Potters, while Mame Biram Diouf and Glen Johnson are doubts.
Predicted Stoke Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Grant; Bardsley, Shawcross, Indi, Pieters; Cameron, Whelan; Sobhi, Allen, Arnautovic; Crouch
Chelsea Team News & Preview
Chelsea have a poor record against Stoke away from home and they will be looking to fix that this weekend.
The Blues are in tremendous form right now and have failed to win just three of their last 21 Premier League matches. Conte’s men will be full of confidence after beating Manchester United in the FA Cup.
Victor Moses is the only injury worry for the away side this week.
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Pedro, Matic, Kante, Alonso; Hazard, Costa, Willian
Stoke vs Chelsea Key Stats
Chelsea have won 18 of their last 21 matches in the Premier League.
Chelsea are undefeated in 19 of their last 21 matches against Stoke in all competitions.
Stoke are undefeated in their last 8 home matches in the Premier League.
Stoke vs Chelsea Betting Tips
Stoke have seen under 2.5 goals in their last 3 home matches against Chelsea in all competitions.
Stoke have been impressive at home and have done well against the Blues lately. Get the home side to win or draw here.
Chelsea are the best team in the country on current form. Bet on the Blues to win here.
Stoke vs Chelsea Prediction
Chelsea will be confident of putting three points on the board here. They have the confidence and momentum with them right now. Although Stoke will make things tough for the away side, they have the quality to edge this.
Stoke 0-1 Chelsea
