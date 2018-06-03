Stoke City’s Xherdan Shaqiri wants Premier League return

Stoke City star Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed that he wants to return to the Premier League amid reports linking him with several clubs in England.
The 26-year-old scored eight goals and provided seven other assists in the league last season but couldn’t help his side to maintain their Premier League status as Stoke City were dropped to the Championship after finishing 19th in the league standings.
And Shaqiri is keeping no secret of his desire to move away from the bet365 stadium before Switzerland kick off their World Cup campaign against Brazil on June 17.
Shaqiri told Aargauer Zeitung (via the Goal): “It is no secret that I will leave the club.
“I think the [English] league is perfect for me. I would love to stay in England but I don’t want to rule anything out. It’s the best league with the best players.”
Shaqiri reportedly has a £13.5 million release clause in his contract that turned active following Stoke’s dismal drop to the Championship and it is inevitable that some Premier League side will soon move to sign the skillful winger.
According to reports, Everton, Tottenham and Southampton are all tracking the Swiss International, who also has thought to have attracted interested from Galatasaray and Roma.