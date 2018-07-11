Stoke City’s Xherdan Shaqiri to become Liverpool’s third summer signing

Stoke City star winger Xherdan Shaqiri is reportedly going to become Liverpool’s third signing of the summer transfer window, as per the reports.
As per the information gathered by the Liverpool Echo and the Guardian, the Swiss international is now heading towards Anfield. The Merseyside club have already opened talks with Stoke City for Xherdan Shaqiri, something which was discussed on July 10, Tuesday.
The Potters have been relegated from the English Premier League to the Championship after finishing the last season 19th in the league table. Xherdan Shaqiri was the top scorer for the Stoke City in the league with eight goals, but could not stop his side from facing the drop to the lower division of the English football.
Xherdan Shaqiri was signed by Stoke City from Inter Milan for a club record fee of 12 million pounds. The former Bayern Munich star has a release clause in his Stoke City contract, which comes up to 13.5 million pounds.
Xherdan Shaqiri has also been a transfer target for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in the ongoing summer transfer window. However, it now looks like Liverpool are expected to beat the Red Devils in signing the Stoke City winger.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already strengthen the squad by signing Brazil international Fabinho from AS Monaco and Naby Keita from German club RB Leipzig. Xherdan Shaqiri will be the Reds’ third signing of this summer transfer window after the former Borussia Dortmund’s side are set to seal the deal for the winger.
Jose Mourinho and Manchester United have now suffered a blow in their pursuit of signing Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri as the 26 year old will be Liverpool’s latest addition in the transfer window.
Jurgen Klopp has Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane as the three first choice attacker at Liverpool. Xherdan Shaqiri can be a back up for these players for the next season.