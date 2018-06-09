Stoke City’s Xherdan Shaqiri responds to Liverpool transfer speculations

Stoke City star Xherdan Shaqiri has insisted that he is not thinking about his future amid reports linking him with Champions League runner-ups Liverpool.
The Swiss attacker revealed last week that he will almost certainly leave the Potters this summer following the club’s relegation to the Championship.
But Shaqiri has now revealed that he is focused on the national team ahead of Switzerland’s involvement in the World Cup finals in Russia commencing this weekend.
When the 26-year-old was asked about his thoughts on Liverpool’s Anfield stadium, he said: “The Anfield stadium is great certainly. Why are you talking about Liverpool?
“I can’t tell you anything right now. I think my agents take care of my future.
“I’m focusing on the national team right now.”
Shaqiri has reportedly attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs but Liverpool lead the chase for his signatures.
The former Bayern and Inter Milan attacker, who is thought to have a £13.5 million release clause in his contract with the Potters, scored eight league goals and provided seven other assists in the 2017/18 campaign.