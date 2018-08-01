Stoke City want Everton’s Ashley Williams – Leeds should join the race

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Stoke City are considering making a bid to sign Ashley Williams from Everton in the summer transfer window.
The Wales skipper has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and Marco Silva is looking to offload the out of favour centre-back.
Stoke are trying to negotiate a deal with Everton where they are willing to pay a portion of William’s £65,000-per-week wages.
Silva prefers other centre-backs and would recoup money by allowing the 33-year-old to leave for the final season of his contract.
If Everton agree to pay a part of his wages, Leeds United should consider making a move for the former Swansea City defender.
Williams is a vastly experienced defender and has performed at a top level for both Swansea and Everton at Premier League level.
He is still a fantastic player and would be more than a handy player for any Championship club.
Leeds United have Liam Cooper, Pontus Jansson and Conor Shaughnessy as their natural options, but Williams would boost the ranks and would bring depth and quality to the side as well.