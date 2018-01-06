Stoke City sack Mark Hughes after embarrassing cup defeat

Stoke City have sacked manager Mark Hughes.
Saturday’s embarrassing 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Coventry City proved to be Hughes’ last game in charge.
The club issued a statement via their Twitter account to announce Hughes’ departure. “Stoke City can confirm that the contract of manager Mark Hughes has been terminated with immediate effect,” it read.
“We would like to thank Mark for all he has achieved for the club over the last four and a half years, notably in guiding us to three successive ninth places finishes in the Premier League, and we wish him every success for the future.
“The club will look to appoint a new manager as soon as possible and will be making no further comment at this time.”
Hughes was appointed manager of Stoke in May 2013, having previously been in charge of Wales, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham and Queens Park Rangers.
He leaves the bet365 Stadium with Stoke 18th in the Premier League table. City have won just five of their 22 league games this season.