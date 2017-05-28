Stoke City plotting a £45 million move for Wayne Rooney

Stoke City are interested in signing the Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, the Potters will be backed by their sponsors Bet365. Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is looking to convince the England striker to snub offers from China and USA.
The 31-year-old has been a squad player for Jose Mourinho but he is clearly good enough to play regularly for a mid table side in the Premier League. If Stoke manages to pull off the move, it could prove to be a masterstroke for them.
Furthermore, Rooney can continue playing at the top level as well and keep his place in the England lineup.
As per the report, Bet365 will help Stoke put together a £45million package to tempt Rooney this summer. Rooney’s commercial appeal seems to have convinced the betting company to make the investment.
The forward has maintained that he wishes to play for Everton, but the Toffees don’t seem interested so far. The Manchester United forward has one year left on his £300,000-a-week contract and he will need to make a decision soon.
The report adds that if Rooney decides to join a Chinese club, the Old Trafford outfit could demand a fee of up to £20million. However, United could waive the fee if the striker offers them the option of not paying up the remainder of his contract.