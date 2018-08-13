Steven Gerrard warns his Rangers players to be more disciplined

Rangers secured an impressive 2-0 win over St. Mirren yesterday but the home side had to finish the game with ten men.
Ross McCrorie was sent off for a poor challenge on the St. Mirren striker Nicolai Brock-Madsen.
The Scottish giants have been very aggressive in their approach in the recent games and they picked up a red card in their last game as well. Striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off, although the dismissal was overturned following an appeal.
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has now warned his players to be more disciplined in the upcoming matches.
The former Liverpool star added that his team are picking up too many cards and they need to add more composure to their game going forward. He also revealed that he has spoken to his team about the situation and that he would like to keep eleven men on the pitch.
He said: “I’ve spoken to the team and praised them for the result. But I’ve also spoken about discipline and composure out there. It’s difficult enough with 11 men. We’re picking up too many red and yellow cards for my liking. But we’ll learn, grow and keep going. It was a positive debut from Borna. You can see his quality on the left-hand side. The idea was to play him for the full game, but he picked up a yellow so I had to think about the team. We couldn’t afford to go to nine men.”
Rangers will be looking to push Celtic for the title this season and they cannot afford to lose players to suspensions if they want to achieve that objective. It will be interesting to see how they approach their upcoming games now.