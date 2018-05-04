Steven Gerrard set to unveiled as the new Rangers manager today

Rangers are set to name Steven Gerrard as their new manager later today.
The former Liverpool captain has already agreed to a three-year contract with the Scottish giants and he will replace Graeme Murty as the boss at Ibrox.
As per the reports, Gerrard flew to London for talks with the club hierarchy yesterday and an official announcement is expected today.
It will be interesting to see how the Rangers fans react to the news once it is confirmed. Gerrard has very little experience as a manager and the challenge ahead of him is massive.
Celtic have been dominating Scottish football for years and the former England international will be expected to change things immediately. Finishing second is simply not an option here and Gerrard will have to deliver right away.
Reports claim that Rangers have promised sufficient funds to Gerrard so that he can strengthen his side and mount a title challenge next season.
The 37-year-old spoke to the Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson and director of football Mark Allen regarding his transfer budget and the promise of investment convinced him to take up the job.