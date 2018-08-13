Steven Gerrard raves about Rangers summer signing Connor Goldson

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says new signing Connor Goldson is a huge player for the Ibrox club and he loves watching him play.
The Gers signed as many as 11 players this summer, and of all the new signings Goldon, who joined from Brighton & Hove Albion, has made big impact already.
The defence has been bolstered with his arrival, and the 25-year-old has produced some dominant performances since he moved to the Ibrox club.
Gerrard has praised him heavily saying he has been a superb addition for the club. The Rangers boss added that Goldson has helped tighten up the Rangers defence, and that he trusts him.
“He’s been superb both on and off the pitch since the day he rolled in and he’s a huge player for us,” said Gerrard to the club’s official website.
“That is the reason he is vice-captain here, I trust him and I’m really enjoying watching him at the moment.
Goldson has made a huge difference
Last season, the Rangers defence looked vulnerable and it was one area where surgery was needed in the summer. So far, they have been very hard to break down under Gerrard’s system, and Goldson has played a big role in it.
On Sunday, Rangers were reduced to 10-men when Ross McCrorie was sent off in the first half, but they defended resolutely, and kept a clean sheet.
Rangers have maintained their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership with a 2-0 win against St Mirren at Ibrox, where Goldson headed in his first goal for his new club.