Steven Gerrard raves about Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has lavished praise on the 26-year-old midfielder Andy Halliday after his side’s 2-0 win over St. Mirren.
The midfielder was expected to leave the club this summer but he ended up staying.
Gerrard believes that Halliday has been a very useful squad member for him from day one. The Rangers manager hinted that he heard some negative things about the player when he came into the club but the 26-year-old has been superb for him.
He said: “Andy has been superb since the first day I met him. When you come into a club, you hear different things about players and sometimes it’s not always positive. But I have to take people at face value. He’s been absolutely brilliant as a squad member from day one. He’s done every single training session, everything asked of him and more. He’s always ready for that chance and I can trust him now to go in. I’m really pleased with Andy and I think he has got a big part to play. Not only is he trusted on the pitch, he is a very important member in that dressing room. He’s a Rangers nut and really, really cares about this football club.”
Halliday came on as a second-half substitute during Rangers’ 2-0 win over St Mirren on Sunday. It will be interesting to see whether he can force his way into Gerrard’s starting lineup in the near future.
The midfielder will be delighted to receive the backing from his manager. Gerrard’s comments will surely motivate the 26-year-old to continue improving. Halliday has worked hard to extend his stay at Rangers and he will be looking to build on that now.