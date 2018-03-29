Steve Round says John Terry could stay at Aston Villa next season

Aston Villa’s director of football Steve Round has confirmed that John Terry could be at the club next season.
The 37-year-old centre back has indicated that he would consider a renewal if Aston Villa can secure promotion to the Premier League.
Round confirmed the news during last week’s Supporters’ Trust meeting. He also said that Terry is a model professional who inspires others around him.
Terry has been a key player for Steve Bruce this season and the former Chelsea captain has been instrumental in Aston Villa’s push for promotion.
If the Villans get promoted to the Premier League, they will need all the quality and experience they can get to survive another drop. Having someone like Terry could prove to be priceless.
The former England international has a wealth of experience at the highest level and his leadership could be crucial in their fight for survival next year.
Aston Villa fans will be delighted with the news and they will be hoping for a strong finish to the season now.
The Championship outfit are currently 4th in the table, level on points with third-placed Fulham.