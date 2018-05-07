Blog Columns Site News Steve Parish sends message to Ian Wright on Twitter

7 May, 2018 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Site News

Crystal Palace secured their Premier League safety and moved to 11th in the Premier League table after beating Stoke City 2-1 on Saturday.

The defeat meant Stoke City’s 10-year stay in the Premier League had come to an end and they were relegated to the Championship.

After the match, Crystal Palace CEO, Steve Parish took to social networking site Twitter, to express his reaction. He hailed the victory as a “great win”, and felt sorry for Stoke City.

Parish was involved in a tweet-exchange with Arsenal legend Ian Wright soon after. The legendary Gunner striker has praised him for taking tough decisions to ensure Palace’s Premier League safety.

The Palace CEO thanked Wright for being so supportive especially in difficult moments. He tweeted:

Stoke City took the lead in the 43rd minute through Xherdan Shaqiri. However, Palace came back strongly into the game and got the equaliser through James McArthur.

Patrick Van Aanholt pounced on Ryan Shawcross’ under-hit backpass to earn a fantastic and crucial victory.

Crystal Palace fans also responded in the tweet exchange between Parish and Wright. Here are some of the selected tweets:

